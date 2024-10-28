Controversy Surrounds Telangana Farmhouse Raid: Politics or Proper Procedure?

The Telangana High Court has intervened in the legal proceedings against Raj Pakala, related to a controversial police raid on his farmhouse. Authorities are directed not to take coercive steps following accusations of unauthorized substance use during a party.

Pakala's legal team argues the charges are politically motivated, designed to tarnish his reputation. The court has given him two days to appear and comply with the investigation requirements. Allegations state cocaine was consumed at the event, but Pakala claims no narcotics were present.

The incident has sparked a political row, with accusations flying between ruling Congress and BRS. Police assert they acted lawfully, with no underlying political agenda, as the case awaits its next hearing on November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)