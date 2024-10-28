Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Telangana Farmhouse Raid: Politics or Proper Procedure?

The Telangana High Court has intervened in a case against Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of BRS leader K T Rama Rao, over a raid at his farmhouse. Pakala contests the charges, alleging a political motive behind them. The court has halted coercive police actions pending Pakala's cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court has intervened in the legal proceedings against Raj Pakala, related to a controversial police raid on his farmhouse. Authorities are directed not to take coercive steps following accusations of unauthorized substance use during a party.

Pakala's legal team argues the charges are politically motivated, designed to tarnish his reputation. The court has given him two days to appear and comply with the investigation requirements. Allegations state cocaine was consumed at the event, but Pakala claims no narcotics were present.

The incident has sparked a political row, with accusations flying between ruling Congress and BRS. Police assert they acted lawfully, with no underlying political agenda, as the case awaits its next hearing on November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

