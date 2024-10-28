Left Menu

Escort Convoy Collision at Thiruvananthapuram Junction: A Narrow Escape

An accident occurred at the Vamanapuram Park junction in Thiruvananthapuram involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's escort vehicles. No injuries were reported as a sudden stop led to a chain collision. The Chief Minister continued to Thiruvananthapuram without further incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday evening, a minor accident unfolded at the Vamanapuram Park junction in Thiruvananthapuram, involving vehicles from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's escort convoy, police reported.

As the Chief Minister traveled from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram, an escort vehicle halted abruptly, resulting in a rear-end collision. News visuals revealed that the vehicle was attempting to assist a scooter rider crossing the road.

Fortunately, no injuries occurred and no case has been filed, according to the police, allowing the Chief Minister to proceed to his destination without further disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

