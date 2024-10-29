Left Menu

Bolivia's Political Turmoil Deepens Amid Alleged Attack on Morales

The Bolivian government denies claims of leading an attack on ex-President Evo Morales, who alleged an assassination attempt during a patrol incident. Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo accused Morales of staging the event, sparking tensions between current President Luis Arce and Morales ahead of the next election.

Bolivia's political landscape has been rocked by accusations from ex-President Evo Morales, who claimed that a government-led attack targeted him on Sunday when his car was shot at. Morales alleged an assassination attempt, but the government countered with claims that his convoy had fired upon anti-narcotics police conducting a patrol.

Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo refuted Morales' claims in a news conference, stating that officers from the FELCN anti-drug trafficking unit came under fire from Morales' convoy and alleged that the former leader tried to destroy evidence. Morales denied these allegations, labeling the supposed anti-drug operation as a fabrication.

This incident has heightened tensions between Morales and President Luis Arce, with the country's political stability hanging in the balance. As Bolivia approaches an election, the division within the MAS party, backed by Morales and Arce respectively, threatens to evolve into a full-blown political crisis.

