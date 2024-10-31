Left Menu

Bomb Scare in Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mysterious Objects Discovered

Three bomb-like objects were discovered during excavation work in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune district. The items were handed over to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad for further investigation. The discovery occurred while attempting to fix a leaking pipeline, raising concerns and prompting immediate police response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling discovery, three bomb-like objects were found in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, officials reported on Thursday.

The police revealed that these suspicious items, unearthed on Wednesday during an excavation to repair a leaking pipeline, were promptly handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

A police officer stated that the objects' discovery led to swift action, with the BDDS now examining the items to determine their nature and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

