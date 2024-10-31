Bomb Scare in Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mysterious Objects Discovered
Three bomb-like objects were discovered during excavation work in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune district. The items were handed over to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad for further investigation. The discovery occurred while attempting to fix a leaking pipeline, raising concerns and prompting immediate police response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling discovery, three bomb-like objects were found in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, officials reported on Thursday.
The police revealed that these suspicious items, unearthed on Wednesday during an excavation to repair a leaking pipeline, were promptly handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).
A police officer stated that the objects' discovery led to swift action, with the BDDS now examining the items to determine their nature and ensure public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement