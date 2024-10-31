Bomb Scare in Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mysterious Objects Discovered

In a startling discovery, three bomb-like objects were found in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, officials reported on Thursday.

The police revealed that these suspicious items, unearthed on Wednesday during an excavation to repair a leaking pipeline, were promptly handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

A police officer stated that the objects' discovery led to swift action, with the BDDS now examining the items to determine their nature and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)