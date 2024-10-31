Left Menu

Kenya High Court Lifts Bar on Deputy President Swearing-In

Kenya's high court has lifted a judicial order preventing the swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy president. This follows legal challenges by Rigathi Gachagua, the previous officeholder, who was impeached for alleged constitutional violations. The decision arrives amid ongoing political unrest in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:10 IST
Kenya High Court Lifts Bar on Deputy President Swearing-In
deputy president

Kenya's high court has revoked an order blocking Kithure Kindiki from assuming his role as the nation's new deputy president. The ruling comes as Rigathi Gachagua, the previous holder of the office, continues to contest his impeachment, asserting that the legal decisions against him were unfairly politicized.

Judge Anthony Mrima declared that the office should not be left unoccupied following over 30 cases filed by Gachagua, opposing his removal. Gachagua, who was found guilty by the Senate on multiple counts, including gross constitutional violations and inciting ethnic tensions, is considering an appeal to the Supreme Court.

This development is set against a backdrop of political instability in Kenya, fueled by public protests against tax increases. The rift between President William Ruto and Gachagua has been evident since their joint election campaign two years ago, contributing to the prolonged political strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024