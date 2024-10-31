Kenya High Court Lifts Bar on Deputy President Swearing-In

Kenya's high court has revoked an order blocking Kithure Kindiki from assuming his role as the nation's new deputy president. The ruling comes as Rigathi Gachagua, the previous holder of the office, continues to contest his impeachment, asserting that the legal decisions against him were unfairly politicized.

Judge Anthony Mrima declared that the office should not be left unoccupied following over 30 cases filed by Gachagua, opposing his removal. Gachagua, who was found guilty by the Senate on multiple counts, including gross constitutional violations and inciting ethnic tensions, is considering an appeal to the Supreme Court.

This development is set against a backdrop of political instability in Kenya, fueled by public protests against tax increases. The rift between President William Ruto and Gachagua has been evident since their joint election campaign two years ago, contributing to the prolonged political strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)