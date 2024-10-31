Left Menu

Tragic Gas Explosion in Southern Russia Claims Five Lives

A gas explosion in a residential building in Cherkessk, Russia, resulted in the death of five people and injuries to four others. The incident, which caused significant structural damage, is under criminal investigation for potential safety violations. Frequent gas explosions in Russia highlight systemic safety issues.

Updated: 31-10-2024 19:39 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a gas explosion has claimed the lives of five individuals in a residential building in Cherkessk, a city in southern Russia. The blast also left four others injured, sparking concerns over the safety protocols surrounding residential gas supplies.

The explosion occurred early Thursday morning, severely damaging the top two floors of a five-story building. The risk of further collapse remains a concern, officials have warned. The city is located in the Karachay-Cherkessia region, which borders Georgia.

Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation, suspecting violations of safety regulations. Such incidents are not uncommon in Russia, with previous explosions leading to multiple casualties. Between 2022 and August 2024, at least seven similar explosions have been recorded, resulting in over 50 deaths.

