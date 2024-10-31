Pakistan Dismisses Dialogue with TTP, Urges Afghan Action
Pakistan has declined talks with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) despite suggestions from Afghan officials. Instead, Pakistan emphasizes the Afghan government's responsibility to combat terrorist groups like TTP within its borders. Additionally, Pakistan reassures China about its citizens' safety, amidst continuing diplomatic discussions.
Pakistan firmly rejected any potential dialogue with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group, amid suggestions from Afghan diplomatic officials. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated Pakistan's clear stance against negotiating with groups behind Pakistani civilian and law enforcement casualties.
Baloch called on Afghan authorities to tackle the terror groups lodged within its territory, as Pakistan provided solid evidence of TTP's activities. She critiqued Afghan inaction and emphasized regional demands for Afghanistan to curb terrorism emanating from its soil, backed by countries within the Moscow Format.
Despite concerns voiced by China regarding its nationals' safety, Pakistan assured full security, while maintaining its current stance on trade suspension with India. Pakistan remains committed to engaging in bilateral discussions with Afghanistan and addressing cross-border issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
