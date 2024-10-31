Left Menu

Courtroom Clash: FCC's Authority on Net Neutrality Under Scrutiny

Federal appellate judges express doubt over the FCC's authority to reinstate net neutrality rules. The rules, initially enacted in 2015 and repealed in 2017, face legal challenges from internet service providers. Legal arguments focus on whether the FCC can classify broadband as a telecommunications service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:18 IST
On Thursday, federal appellate judges expressed skepticism regarding the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's authority to bring back key net neutrality rules. The case, spurred by lawsuits from internet service providers, centers around whether the FCC overstepped its bounds by reclassifying broadband as a telecommunications service.

Originally introduced in 2015 under President Obama and later repealed in 2017 under President Trump, net neutrality rules mandate equal treatment of internet data. The FCC, under President Biden's direction, is seeking to reinstate these rules, prompting a legal battle at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

Judge Richard Allen Griffin raised concerns about the FCC's fluctuating stance across administrations, highlighting the ongoing debate over congressional authority versus agency discretion. Meanwhile, the major tech companies support the FCC's efforts, putting them at odds with the telecom industry groups challenging the rules.

