Halloween in Sinaloa: Masks Banned Amid Cartel Violence Concerns
Amid escalating cartel violence in Sinaloa, Mexico, authorities have prohibited Halloween masks and costumes to prevent residents from being mistaken for criminals. This measure follows the arrest of a major cartel leader and ongoing infighting. Similar restrictions have been implemented in other Mexican states to address high crime rates.
In Sinaloa, Mexico, authorities have taken the unusual step of banning masks and costumes for Halloween this Thursday. This precautionary measure comes amid escalating intra-cartel violence following the arrest of a key leader, Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, in the United States in July.
The state, dominated by the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, has seen an uptick in violence with numerous deaths or disappearances reported since September. In response, the federal government has deployed additional military forces to the area.
Gerardo Merida, Sinaloa's security secretary, warned residents against costume-wearing during a recent press conference, saying the prohibition is intended to prevent glorification of crime and to avoid confusion in dangerous situations. Similar measures have been adopted in other states with high crime rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman Strengthens India-Mexico Ties with Key Official Visit
Nirmala Sitharaman's Landmark Visit Aims to Boost India-Mexico Ties
Mexico Prioritizes State Electricity: A Shift in Power Dynamics
U.S. ambassador to Mexico denies pause in relations with Mexican government
India-Mexico: Forging Future Collaborations