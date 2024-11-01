Halloween in Sinaloa: Masks Banned Amid Cartel Violence Concerns

In Sinaloa, Mexico, authorities have taken the unusual step of banning masks and costumes for Halloween this Thursday. This precautionary measure comes amid escalating intra-cartel violence following the arrest of a key leader, Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, in the United States in July.

The state, dominated by the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, has seen an uptick in violence with numerous deaths or disappearances reported since September. In response, the federal government has deployed additional military forces to the area.

Gerardo Merida, Sinaloa's security secretary, warned residents against costume-wearing during a recent press conference, saying the prohibition is intended to prevent glorification of crime and to avoid confusion in dangerous situations. Similar measures have been adopted in other states with high crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)