Halloween in Sinaloa: Masks Banned Amid Cartel Violence Concerns

Amid escalating cartel violence in Sinaloa, Mexico, authorities have prohibited Halloween masks and costumes to prevent residents from being mistaken for criminals. This measure follows the arrest of a major cartel leader and ongoing infighting. Similar restrictions have been implemented in other Mexican states to address high crime rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:07 IST
In Sinaloa, Mexico, authorities have taken the unusual step of banning masks and costumes for Halloween this Thursday. This precautionary measure comes amid escalating intra-cartel violence following the arrest of a key leader, Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, in the United States in July.

The state, dominated by the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, has seen an uptick in violence with numerous deaths or disappearances reported since September. In response, the federal government has deployed additional military forces to the area.

Gerardo Merida, Sinaloa's security secretary, warned residents against costume-wearing during a recent press conference, saying the prohibition is intended to prevent glorification of crime and to avoid confusion in dangerous situations. Similar measures have been adopted in other states with high crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

