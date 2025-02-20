Left Menu

Mexico Stands Firm Against U.S. Terror Designation of Cartels

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum plans a constitutional reform to safeguard national sovereignty after the U.S. labeled Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations. She criticizes the lack of consultation and highlights potential complications for international business and legal impacts on migrants and arms trafficking policies.

Updated: 20-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:43 IST
Mexico Stands Firm Against U.S. Terror Designation of Cartels
Claudia Sheinbaum

In a firm response to recent U.S. actions, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans for a constitutional reform to reinforce the nation's sovereignty. This comes after the U.S. designated several Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Sheinbaum articulated Mexico's staunch opposition to external interference that compromises its integrity and independence. She criticized the U.S. decision, pointing out that Mexico was not consulted and condemning any potential unilateral actions by the U.S.

The designation risks affecting international business operations in Mexico and complicating legal matters, especially concerning asylum claims. Sheinbaum also aims to reform laws to enhance penalties for arms trafficking, spotlighting a major diplomatic issue due to the flow of U.S. trafficked weapons into Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

