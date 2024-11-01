Mauritius Imposes Controversial Social Media Ban Ahead of Elections

In a move that has stirred debate, the government of Mauritius has prohibited access to social media platforms until November 11. This decision comes amid the wiretapping scandal that unfolded last month, leaking sensitive conversations online.

The national communications regulator cited national security concerns as the primary reason for this unprecedented social media blackout. The Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) emphasized that directives were issued to all Internet Service Providers to enforce this ban.

Local media reports pointed to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, arguing the necessity of the ban to maintain national security and integrity, especially as the island nation approaches key parliamentary elections.

