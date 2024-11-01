Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Children in West Bengal

A devastating incident in West Bengal's Howrah district has claimed the lives of three children, as confirmed by local officials. The tragedy unfolded on a Friday evening when children playing with firecrackers inadvertently caused a blaze.

This sorrowful event occurred in Uluberia, where the sparks fell on stored fireworks, sparking a fire that quickly spread to a nearby house. Despite the prompt response of two fire tenders, the flames engulfed the area, resulting in the deaths of the three minors involved.

Officials, alongside West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, have mourned the loss, labeling the occurrence as tragic. The minister expressed his intent to visit the site for further assessment and support for the affected community.

(With inputs from agencies.)