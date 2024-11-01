Left Menu

Subway Tragedy: The Chokehold Debate

In a high-profile case, former Marine sergeant Daniel Penny faces manslaughter charges for the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, on a NYC subway. The incident, viewed by some as vigilantism and others as heroism, raises questions on the use of force and mental illness stigma.

Updated: 01-11-2024 22:03 IST
The trial of Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine sergeant charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, began with a prosecutor stating that his actions showed indifference to the humanity of Jordan Neely, a homeless man he fatally strangled on a New York City subway.

Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran argued that Penny used deadly physical force unnecessarily, continuing a chokehold on Neely for over five minutes while Neely wasn't armed or physically threatening anyone. The case has attracted significant public attention, with divided opinions on Penny's actions.

Meanwhile, Penny's defense says the death was not a result of asphyxiation but possibly due to drugs and the struggle's excitement. The defense maintains that Penny's actions were intended to protect other passengers, not devalue human life.

