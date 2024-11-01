Subway Tragedy: The Chokehold Debate

The trial of Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine sergeant charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, began with a prosecutor stating that his actions showed indifference to the humanity of Jordan Neely, a homeless man he fatally strangled on a New York City subway.

Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran argued that Penny used deadly physical force unnecessarily, continuing a chokehold on Neely for over five minutes while Neely wasn't armed or physically threatening anyone. The case has attracted significant public attention, with divided opinions on Penny's actions.

Meanwhile, Penny's defense says the death was not a result of asphyxiation but possibly due to drugs and the struggle's excitement. The defense maintains that Penny's actions were intended to protect other passengers, not devalue human life.

