Electoral Discrepancies Stir Concerns in West Bengal
In West Bengal, no appeals regarding electoral roll discrepancies were filed as of January 7. A Trinamool Congress delegation approached the Election Commission to address duplicate voter card issues. The Commission clarified that political parties could verify rolls at the booth level and report anomalies.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission in West Bengal has reported that no appeals have been filed concerning discrepancies in the electoral roll as of January 7. This update follows a meeting with a delegation from the Trinamool Congress, which raised concerns about duplicate voter identification cards with the poll body on Friday.
In a previous statement, the Election Commission outlined the process of updating electoral rolls and emphasized the importance of political parties appointing booth-level agents. These agents are responsible for verifying the rolls within their designated areas and can lodge complaints if irregularities are found.
Individuals with objections can appeal to the district magistrate or the district election officer under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. During the discussions, the Trinamool Congress delegation also urged the commission not to link Aadhaar cards with Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), as highlighted by Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP, Sagarika Ghosh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
