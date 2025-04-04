Bombay High Court Orders Demolition to Combat Urban Anarchy

The Bombay High Court has issued a decisive order for the demolition of an illegal structure in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, Maharashtra, highlighting the threat of anarchy posed by non-compliance with construction laws. The ruling came from a division bench comprising Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata.

The petition filed by Neetu Makhija, 58, demanded action against Mahagauri Builders & Developers for causing damage to her adjacent property through unauthorized construction. Makhija alleged that the developer threatened her and cited his political influence as a reason for the inaction of the municipal corporation and police.

Stressing the doctrine "illegality is incurable," the court underscored the duty of citizens to adhere to the law and called for state legislative action to deter illegal construction. The court also noted the lack of effective communication between municipal departments and mandated the demolition of unlawful parts of the structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)