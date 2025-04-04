Left Menu

Bombay High Court Orders Demolition to Combat Urban Anarchy

The Bombay High Court has ordered the demolition of illegal structures in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar to prevent legal non-compliance and urban anarchy. Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata emphasized the importance of upholding laws, urging the state to legislate against unlawful developments. The case involved complaints from property owner Neetu Makhija.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:48 IST
Bombay High Court Orders Demolition to Combat Urban Anarchy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has issued a decisive order for the demolition of an illegal structure in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, Maharashtra, highlighting the threat of anarchy posed by non-compliance with construction laws. The ruling came from a division bench comprising Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata.

The petition filed by Neetu Makhija, 58, demanded action against Mahagauri Builders & Developers for causing damage to her adjacent property through unauthorized construction. Makhija alleged that the developer threatened her and cited his political influence as a reason for the inaction of the municipal corporation and police.

Stressing the doctrine "illegality is incurable," the court underscored the duty of citizens to adhere to the law and called for state legislative action to deter illegal construction. The court also noted the lack of effective communication between municipal departments and mandated the demolition of unlawful parts of the structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025