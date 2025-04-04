Left Menu

A Historic Visit to Bangkok’s Iconic Wat Pho

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the renowned Wat Pho temple in Bangkok, alongside Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The visit underscored the deep cultural ties between India and Thailand, highlighted by homage to the Reclining Buddha and a gift of the Ashokan Lion Capital to the temple.

Updated: 04-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a meaningful visit to Bangkok's historic Wat Pho temple, renowned for its architectural grandeur and housing the imposing 46-meter Reclining Buddha statue.

Joined by Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Modi's visit was marked by a special homage to the Reclining Buddha, underscoring the long-standing cultural ties between India and Thailand. Modi presented a replica of the Ashokan Lion Capital to the temple, enrichening the occasion further.

Wat Pho, dating back to the 16th century and expanded during King Rama III's reign in 1832, remains Thailand's spiritual heart and an early public learning center. Modi's homage and the shared historical narratives highlight the enduring bonds between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

