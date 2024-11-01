US-Israel Tensions: Humanitarian Aid Shortfalls in Gaza Amid Scrutinized Deadlines

A review by the Associated Press has found that Israel has not met the humanitarian aid demands outlined by the Biden administration, with the country significantly falling short of requested assistance levels to Gaza. The current delivery rate of 71 trucks daily is well below the necessary 350 to meet the region's needs.

Government officials, particularly Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, have pressed Israel to improve its humanitarian efforts. They have expressed dissatisfaction with the current progress and are monitoring the situation closely, emphasizing the critical need for the aid to reach those in need efficiently inside Gaza.

This diplomatic strain occurs amid heightened tension in U.S. domestic politics concerning military support for Israel, complicating decisions ahead of the upcoming elections. Furthermore, the Israeli parliament's move to restrict U.N. aid activities raises concerns among international aid organizations about worsening conditions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)