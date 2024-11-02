Bolivia on Edge: Power Struggles and Political Tensions Unfold
Bolivian President Luis Arce has condemned the violent seizure of military units by supporters of ex-President Evo Morales as tensions rise. Accusations against Morales have stirred unrest, with roads blocked and military units taken. The conflict centers in Chapare, a Morales stronghold, compounding Bolivia's social and economic challenges.
Bolivian President Luis Arce has vehemently denounced the occupation of three military units by ex-President Evo Morales's supporters. He labeled it an 'absolutely reprehensible criminal act' detached from legitimate claims of the Indigenous peasant movement, expressing such in a post on social media platform X.
The incident saw 'irregular armed groups' kidnap military personnel, an act condemned by the Bolivian Armed Forces. The authorities urged the aggressors to peacefully surrender, underlining that any act of rebellion would be seen as treason.
Complications arise amid an investigation into allegations against Morales, who's been protected by loyalists in Chapare. Tensions remain high, with demands for judicial cases against Morales to be dropped, highlighting Bolivia's deep-seated political and social turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Youth Participants Transition from Military Style Academy Pilot to Community Stage
Canada Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with $47 Million Aid Package
UN Experts Urge Tanzania to Halt Escalating Human Rights Violations Amid Rising Political Tensions
Karnataka's MUDA Scam Sparks Political Tensions Amid Resignations and Investigations
Alliance of Uncertainty: North Korea's Military Aid to Russia Raises Alarms