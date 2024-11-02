Bolivia on Edge: Power Struggles and Political Tensions Unfold

Bolivian President Luis Arce has vehemently denounced the occupation of three military units by ex-President Evo Morales's supporters. He labeled it an 'absolutely reprehensible criminal act' detached from legitimate claims of the Indigenous peasant movement, expressing such in a post on social media platform X.

The incident saw 'irregular armed groups' kidnap military personnel, an act condemned by the Bolivian Armed Forces. The authorities urged the aggressors to peacefully surrender, underlining that any act of rebellion would be seen as treason.

Complications arise amid an investigation into allegations against Morales, who's been protected by loyalists in Chapare. Tensions remain high, with demands for judicial cases against Morales to be dropped, highlighting Bolivia's deep-seated political and social turmoil.

