Overnight Drone Strikes Unleash Chaos in Kyiv
A recent Russian drone strike on Kyiv injured at least two people and caused significant damage. The assault damaged buildings and started fires across the city. Kyiv's military reports over 2,000 drone attacks in October. Russia claims it targets military infrastructure, not civilians.
A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, left at least two people injured, city officials announced on Saturday. The assault, which took place overnight, resulted in debris from the downed drones damaging residential buildings and starting fires in three city districts, according to military administrator Serhiy Popko.
As of Saturday morning, the attack on Kyiv was ongoing, with Reuters correspondents reporting explosions in and around the city. Since the conflict's inception—following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022—Russian forces have regularly targeted towns and cities behind the front lines.
Kyiv's military disclosed on Friday that Moscow's forces had launched over 2,000 drones targeting both civilian and military sites across Ukraine during October. Russia maintains its strikes are aimed at military infrastructure, denying any deliberate targeting of civilian populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
