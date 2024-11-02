Mumbai Police Initiates Extradition of Notorious Gangster's Brother

The Mumbai police have formally sought the extradition of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of the notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, after receiving information from US authorities about his presence in the United States, a senior official revealed on Saturday.

Anmol Bishnoi, implicated in high-profile crimes such as the Baba Siddique murder case, is wanted in the April 14 firing incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. The special court has approved an affidavit filed by the Mumbai crime branch, allowing the initiation of the extradition process.

Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi are currently wanted in connection with these cases, with the NIA announcing a reward for Anmol's arrest. Meanwhile, Lawrence remains imprisoned in Sabarmati, Gujarat, as investigations into the brothers' alleged conspiracy and targeted killings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)