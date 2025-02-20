Controversial Firings: Top Federal Workers Dismissed Amid Efficiency Drive

In a move sparking widespread controversy, top federal workers have been dismissed under U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to streamline government efficiency. Despite receiving outstanding performance evaluations, numerous employees are facing termination, leading to questions about the legality of the firings.

The firings come as part of efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency, overseen by Elon Musk, to cut costs by removing probationary employees labeled as non-critical. However, documents reviewed by Reuters reveal inconsistencies between employees' performance and the stated reasons for their dismissals.

Labor groups have sued the administration, alleging overreach by the Office of Personnel Management. The move has ignited debates regarding job security and governance, with workers in various agencies, including the USDA and FDA, planning appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)