Mystery at Batroun: Naval Operation Unfolds in Lebanon

An unexpected naval operation shook the coastal town of Batroun, Lebanon, on Saturday morning. According to security sources, an Israeli force landed and seized an individual, yet official confirmation from Israeli and Lebanese authorities remains pending.

Pro-Hezbollah journalist Hassan Illaik highlighted the operation in a social media post, suggesting that the troops departed using speed boats after the capture. His claims are supported by CCTV footage supposedly showing soldiers escorting a person down a street.

Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamiye validated the video's authenticity, yet any additional specifics surrounding the incident remain undisclosed as authorities continued their investigation into the mysterious operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)