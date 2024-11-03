Kyiv Endures Second Russian Drone Attack in Two Nights

In a resurgence of hostilities, Kyiv was struck by a Russian air attack early Sunday morning, leading to damage in infrastructure but fortunately no injuries. The capital's military administration confirmed the attack affected several buildings, roads, and power lines.

The head of the Kyiv military administration, Serhiy Popko, stated on Telegram that the assault came from multiple directions and in waves. There were initial reports of fires, which were later clarified as not occurring. Despite the devastation, all drones involved were reportedly neutralized. However, falling debris caused significant damage to building entrances, windows, and other structures in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Both districts, known for their central locations and notable landmarks, were under air raid alerts for most of the night, along with other major parts of Ukraine. This marks Russia's second drone assault on Kyiv in as many nights, keeping tensions high across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)