Kyiv Endures Second Russian Drone Attack in Two Nights

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv resulted in damaged infrastructure without injuries. Drones damaged buildings and power lines, while all were reportedly destroyed. The Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts saw significant damages as the city faced air raid alerts throughout the night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a resurgence of hostilities, Kyiv was struck by a Russian air attack early Sunday morning, leading to damage in infrastructure but fortunately no injuries. The capital's military administration confirmed the attack affected several buildings, roads, and power lines.

The head of the Kyiv military administration, Serhiy Popko, stated on Telegram that the assault came from multiple directions and in waves. There were initial reports of fires, which were later clarified as not occurring. Despite the devastation, all drones involved were reportedly neutralized. However, falling debris caused significant damage to building entrances, windows, and other structures in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Both districts, known for their central locations and notable landmarks, were under air raid alerts for most of the night, along with other major parts of Ukraine. This marks Russia's second drone assault on Kyiv in as many nights, keeping tensions high across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

