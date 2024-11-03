Left Menu

Uproar in Govindpuri: Villagers Detain Policemen Over Alleged Extortion

In Govindpuri village, two policemen were allegedly held hostage by villagers who accused them of extortion. The incident sparked a prolonged protest as villagers demanded their suspension. Police arrived to manage the situation, while local authorities assured an investigation into the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:17 IST
Two policemen were allegedly held hostage by villagers in Govindpuri after being accused of extortion and subsequently beaten up, officials reported. The incident involved Sub-inspector Satyendra and Trainee Sub-inspector Shivam, both stationed at Parikshitgarh police station, pointing towards serious allegations against the police force.

The situation escalated as villagers unleashed a protest lasting several hours, accusing Satyendra of harassing local shopkeepers and consistently demanding money under threats of imprisonment. The demonstrators adamantly demanded the suspension and investigation of both sub-inspectors.

Circle Officer (Rural) Navina Shukla played a pivotal role in calming the villagers, promising decisive action against the implicated officers. Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Vipin Tada confirmed the allegations made by the villagers and appointed Circle Officer, Sadar to lead a thorough probe into the matter.

