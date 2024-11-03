Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive Amid Polio Vaccination Challenges
Israeli forces intensified bombings of Gaza, killing 23, amidst a month-long campaign to counter Hamas. Palestinians decry the action as 'ethnic cleansing'. A polio vaccination initiative faces setbacks due to violence. WHO calls for ceasefire to ensure child health protection despite ongoing war tensions.
The Israeli military has intensified its air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip, reportedly killing at least 23 people on Sunday. This offensive is part of a broader month-long campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas operations in northern Gaza. However, Palestinians describe these actions as 'ethnic cleansing' designed to displace residents and create buffer zones.
On the health front, the conflict has significantly impacted a critical polio vaccination campaign. The Israeli army facilitated the launch of the campaign, with 58,604 children vaccinated in the north. However, the Gaza health ministry reports that ongoing military actions in areas like Jabalia and Beit Hanoun are disrupting efforts, with clinics even coming under fire.
Amid these tensions, the World Health Organization has condemned attacks during agreed humanitarian pauses, emphasizing the importance of respecting health protection initiatives. The broader political context remains volatile, with little prospect for a comprehensive ceasefire as both Hamas and Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, hold firm on their stances amid ongoing violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
