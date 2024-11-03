Dramatic River Rescue: Hunt for Missing Boy Continues

In Odisha's Sundargarh district, two boys were rescued after being swept away in the Koel River, while one remains missing. The incident happened near Rourkela on Sunday afternoon, when four schoolchildren went to bathe.

Locals responded swiftly when a boy on the riverbank raised the alarm, managing to save two of the children. However, Sarthak Badaik, who was caught in the strong currents, could not be retrieved.

Fire Service and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams swiftly arrived, launching a search with scuba divers and rubber boats. Efforts continue as the team strives to locate the missing boy.

(With inputs from agencies.)