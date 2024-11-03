Left Menu

Dramatic River Rescue: Hunt for Missing Boy Continues

In Odisha's Sundargarh district, two boys were rescued from the Koel River, while one, named Sarthak Badaik, remains missing. The incident occurred during a group bathing visit by four school students. ODRAF teams continue their search for the missing boy using specially trained scuba divers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:57 IST
In Odisha's Sundargarh district, two boys were rescued after being swept away in the Koel River, while one remains missing. The incident happened near Rourkela on Sunday afternoon, when four schoolchildren went to bathe.

Locals responded swiftly when a boy on the riverbank raised the alarm, managing to save two of the children. However, Sarthak Badaik, who was caught in the strong currents, could not be retrieved.

Fire Service and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams swiftly arrived, launching a search with scuba divers and rubber boats. Efforts continue as the team strives to locate the missing boy.

