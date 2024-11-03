Moldova's Presidential Election: Allegations of Russian Interference

Moldovan authorities have claimed a substantial Russian intervention in the forthcoming presidential runoff vote, raising alarms about potential election outcome distortions.

Pro-Western candidate Maia Sandu is up against Alexandr Stoianoglo, associated with the pro-Russian Socialist Party. Accusations of widespread vote-buying in previous rounds have surfaced, involving Russian-supported oligarch Ilan Shor.

While Shor refutes wrongdoing and Russia denies involvement, tensions escalate as claims indicate interference impacted earlier results significantly. Sandu has called for vigilance against external influences as Moldova pursues a European integration path.

(With inputs from agencies.)