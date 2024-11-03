Left Menu

Moldova's Presidential Election: Allegations of Russian Interference

Moldovan authorities report significant Russian interference in the upcoming presidential runoff vote. They highlight efforts to distort the election outcome, with pro-Western Maia Sandu competing against Alexandr Stoianoglo. Allegations of vote-buying and social media influence by Russian-backed factions have stirred tensions, although Russia denies any involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:02 IST
Moldovan authorities have claimed a substantial Russian intervention in the forthcoming presidential runoff vote, raising alarms about potential election outcome distortions.

Pro-Western candidate Maia Sandu is up against Alexandr Stoianoglo, associated with the pro-Russian Socialist Party. Accusations of widespread vote-buying in previous rounds have surfaced, involving Russian-supported oligarch Ilan Shor.

While Shor refutes wrongdoing and Russia denies involvement, tensions escalate as claims indicate interference impacted earlier results significantly. Sandu has called for vigilance against external influences as Moldova pursues a European integration path.

