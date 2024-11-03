Climax in Sinlung Hills: Countdown to SHC Elections

The bustling campaign for the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections in Mizoram came to an end on Sunday, setting the stage for voters to elect a 12-member council on Tuesday.

The ruling coalition, consisting of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Hmar People's Convention (HPC), concluded their campaign with a series of rallies in all 12 constituencies, featuring speeches from ministers, MLAs, and senior leaders. The opposition MNF and Congress held similar gatherings, emphasizing their platforms.

A total of 23,789 voters, with a significant number of 11,914 women, will decide the outcome for 49 candidates. Security measures are in place, with the government sealing inter-state borders to ensure peaceful voting processes.

