Climax in Sinlung Hills: Countdown to SHC Elections

As campaigning for the Sinlung Hills Council elections concludes, voters in Mizoram are set to elect a 12-member council. The ruling coalition, Zoram People's Movement and Hmar People's Convention, held multiple rallies alongside opposition parties. With security tightened, polling will occur on Tuesday with results following swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The bustling campaign for the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections in Mizoram came to an end on Sunday, setting the stage for voters to elect a 12-member council on Tuesday.

The ruling coalition, consisting of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Hmar People's Convention (HPC), concluded their campaign with a series of rallies in all 12 constituencies, featuring speeches from ministers, MLAs, and senior leaders. The opposition MNF and Congress held similar gatherings, emphasizing their platforms.

A total of 23,789 voters, with a significant number of 11,914 women, will decide the outcome for 49 candidates. Security measures are in place, with the government sealing inter-state borders to ensure peaceful voting processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

