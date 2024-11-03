Left Menu

High-Drama Confrontation: Sisters Attack Former DSP Over Honking Dispute

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave, two sisters allegedly attacked a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his family over a honking dispute. The sisters, armed with a knife, reportedly broke into Ashok Sharma's home, resulting in a highly tense altercation.

The incident unfolded after Sharma, who is battling cancer, requested the sisters to cease honking outside his flat. In retaliation, they caused damage to property before fleeing the scene. Sharma and others sustained minor injuries in the confrontation, prompting a police response.

As the police attempted to apprehend the sisters, they tried to escape, hitting a scooter rider and a PCR van in the process. Arrested after a chase, they now face various charges, including attempt to murder and obstructing public servants. Investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

