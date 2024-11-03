Left Menu

Family Feud Leads to Tragic Murder in Odisha

In Odisha's Jajpur district, a 33-year-old man named Jagan Dhal was arrested for allegedly murdering his maternal uncle, Dusmanta Nayak, over a financial dispute. The police investigation revealed that Jagan confessed to the crime after being detained, leading to the recovery of Dusmanta's body in a nearby forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:19 IST
Family Feud Leads to Tragic Murder in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Odisha's Jajpur district was apprehended on Sunday, accused of killing his maternal uncle, the police reported.

The suspect, Jagan Dhal, allegedly murdered his uncle, Dusmanta Nayak, near Gadamadhupur village over the weekend. Dusmanta had invited Jagan to assist him in purchasing a new motorcycle, leading to their ride to Chandikhole bazaar.

Dusmanta's failure to return home prompted his wife to lodge a police complaint after Jagan claimed to have left him at Barada Chhak. During police interrogation, Jagan confessed to the murder, citing a financial dispute as a motive. The authorities have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024