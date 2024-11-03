Family Feud Leads to Tragic Murder in Odisha
In Odisha's Jajpur district, a 33-year-old man named Jagan Dhal was arrested for allegedly murdering his maternal uncle, Dusmanta Nayak, over a financial dispute. The police investigation revealed that Jagan confessed to the crime after being detained, leading to the recovery of Dusmanta's body in a nearby forest.
A man in Odisha's Jajpur district was apprehended on Sunday, accused of killing his maternal uncle, the police reported.
The suspect, Jagan Dhal, allegedly murdered his uncle, Dusmanta Nayak, near Gadamadhupur village over the weekend. Dusmanta had invited Jagan to assist him in purchasing a new motorcycle, leading to their ride to Chandikhole bazaar.
Dusmanta's failure to return home prompted his wife to lodge a police complaint after Jagan claimed to have left him at Barada Chhak. During police interrogation, Jagan confessed to the murder, citing a financial dispute as a motive. The authorities have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.
