Telangana's Push for Fair Representation: BC Commission Takes Shape
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy directs formation of a dedicated commission by Nov 4 to collect empirical data on BC reservations in local elections. Following a High Court directive, the commission aims to ensure fair representation for Backward Classes, with a caste census beginning November 6.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has mandated the creation of a specialized commission by November 4 to gather relevant data on reservations for Backward Classes (BC) in local elections.
During a strategic meeting with Congress leaders and government officials, Reddy emphasized the state's dedication to conducting a comprehensive BC caste census.
The initiative follows an October 30 Telangana High Court order that demands a specific commission replace the current Backward Classes Commission for accurate data collection, corresponding with a Supreme Court ruling on reservation allocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Rift: India's High Commissioner Denies Canada's Allegations
Gujarat Advocates for Recognition of Fiscal Discipline in Finance Commission Meeting
Telangana Public Service Commission exam: There will be chaos if SC stays test that commenced during day, says CJI D Y Chandrachud.
European Commission Supports SSAB’s Green Transition with €128M Aid
Diplomatic Rift Deepens: India's High Commissioner Accuses Canada of Harboring Extremists