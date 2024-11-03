Left Menu

Telangana's Push for Fair Representation: BC Commission Takes Shape

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy directs formation of a dedicated commission by Nov 4 to collect empirical data on BC reservations in local elections. Following a High Court directive, the commission aims to ensure fair representation for Backward Classes, with a caste census beginning November 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has mandated the creation of a specialized commission by November 4 to gather relevant data on reservations for Backward Classes (BC) in local elections.

During a strategic meeting with Congress leaders and government officials, Reddy emphasized the state's dedication to conducting a comprehensive BC caste census.

The initiative follows an October 30 Telangana High Court order that demands a specific commission replace the current Backward Classes Commission for accurate data collection, corresponding with a Supreme Court ruling on reservation allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

