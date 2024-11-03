Telangana's Push for Fair Representation: BC Commission Takes Shape

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has mandated the creation of a specialized commission by November 4 to gather relevant data on reservations for Backward Classes (BC) in local elections.

During a strategic meeting with Congress leaders and government officials, Reddy emphasized the state's dedication to conducting a comprehensive BC caste census.

The initiative follows an October 30 Telangana High Court order that demands a specific commission replace the current Backward Classes Commission for accurate data collection, corresponding with a Supreme Court ruling on reservation allocation.

