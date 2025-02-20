EU Commission Targets Bureaucracy: Five Simplification Packages on the Horizon

The European Commission is gearing up to unveil at least five regulatory easing packages this year, according to Vice President Henna Virkkunen's statement on Thursday. These efforts aim to cut through administrative red tape.

Virkkunen expressed her concerns over the heavy bureaucracy burdening the EU. She emphasized that reducing this would enhance investment opportunities and drive innovation across Europe. The upcoming packages are expected to address these issues significantly.

In previous discussions, Virkkunen highlighted the EU's steadfastness in enforcing laws on major tech companies, even amid appeals from some U.S. firms to halt European fines. The goal remains to maintain technological sovereignty, security, and democracy within the bloc.

