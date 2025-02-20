EU Commission Targets Bureaucracy: Five Simplification Packages on the Horizon
The European Commission plans to introduce at least five legislative packages this year aimed at easing regulations and reducing bureaucracy, as announced by Vice President Henna Virkkunen. The initiative seeks to foster investment and innovation in Europe, continuing regulatory oversight despite opposition from some U.S. tech companies.
The European Commission is gearing up to unveil at least five regulatory easing packages this year, according to Vice President Henna Virkkunen's statement on Thursday. These efforts aim to cut through administrative red tape.
Virkkunen expressed her concerns over the heavy bureaucracy burdening the EU. She emphasized that reducing this would enhance investment opportunities and drive innovation across Europe. The upcoming packages are expected to address these issues significantly.
In previous discussions, Virkkunen highlighted the EU's steadfastness in enforcing laws on major tech companies, even amid appeals from some U.S. firms to halt European fines. The goal remains to maintain technological sovereignty, security, and democracy within the bloc.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Innovations Propel China's Market Amid Trade Tensions
Outer Space Meets Gene Editing: Moon Canyon Impact and Polo Pony Innovations
Igniting Youth Innovation: College Youth Ideathon 2025 Launches in India
JSW Group's Power Move: A Rs 16,000 Crore Investment Unveiled
Kenya Accelerates Digital Transformation with 15 Digital Innovation Hubs under DigiKen Initiative