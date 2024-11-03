Tragic Collapse: Man Buried Under Wall Debris in Jagdishpur

A 29-year-old man was found dead under debris from a collapsed wall in Jagdishpur, according to local police.

Identified as Javvad from Inhauna village, he had been missing for two days. His body was located buried near a drain next to the BHEL building.

Authorities reported that Javvad, noted for drug use, tried to pass through an iron railing on the wall, leading to its collapse and his untimely demise.

