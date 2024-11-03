Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Man Buried Under Wall Debris in Jagdishpur

A 29-year-old man named Javvad was discovered dead under a collapsed wall in the Jagdishpur area. A drug user, he had been missing for two days before being found near BHEL building, buried in the drain's debris. The wall collapse occurred when he attempted to move through it.

A 29-year-old man was found dead under debris from a collapsed wall in Jagdishpur, according to local police.

Identified as Javvad from Inhauna village, he had been missing for two days. His body was located buried near a drain next to the BHEL building.

Authorities reported that Javvad, noted for drug use, tried to pass through an iron railing on the wall, leading to its collapse and his untimely demise.

