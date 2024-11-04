Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Amid Israeli Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have intensified, killing at least 31 people. The attacks have led to accusations of 'ethnic cleansing' by Palestinians, while Israel asserts it's targeting Hamas militants. Meanwhile, disruptions in healthcare have impacted vaccination efforts, adding to the humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 04:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 04:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the death of at least 31 people due to Israeli airstrikes, according to Palestinian medics. The strikes are part of a month-long campaign by Israel aimed at preventing Hamas militants from regrouping. However, Palestinians have criticized the offensive as an act of 'ethnic cleansing' designed to empty northern Gaza regions of civilians.

In addition to the casualties, Israeli forces have targeted areas in Beit Lahiya and Jabalia, leading to further death and destruction, including an incident in Khan Younis where eight people perished. A World Health Organization delegation evacuated patients from Kamal Adwan Hospital just before the facility came under Israeli tank fire, critically injuring a child.

Meanwhile, the conflict has hampered essential health services, including a polio vaccination campaign aimed at inoculating children in northern Gaza. The World Health Organization has condemned attacks during agreed humanitarian pauses, emphasizing the need for respect and safety in health interventions. Calls for a comprehensive ceasefire to end hostilities remain unresolved amid disagreements between Israeli and Hamas leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

