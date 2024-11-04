Left Menu

Trudeau Condemns Brampton Temple Attack by Khalistani Extremists

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton attributed to alleged Khalistani extremists. Acts of violence at the temple, a venue for a consular event, disrupted proceedings. Canada's officials, including Brampton's mayor and opposition leaders, strongly condemned the violence, emphasizing religious freedom and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:25 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, allegedly carried out by Khalistani extremists. He emphasized the importance of Canadians being able to practice their faith freely and safely.

On Sunday, the Peel Regional Police reported a protest at the temple. Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show violent clashes between demonstrators. In response, Trudeau thanked local authorities for their swift action in ensuring community safety and investigating the incident.

Political leaders across Canada, including Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, strongly condemned the violence. The High Commission of India in Ottawa also issued a condemnation, linking the attack to "anti-India" elements. This incident reflects increased tensions following strained relations between India and Canada over past allegations involving Khalistani extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

