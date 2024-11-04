VP Dhankhar Calls for Public Administration Reform to Reflect Indian Values, End Colonial Legacy

In a powerful address at the Indian Institute of Public Administration’s (IIPA) 70th Annual Meeting in New Delhi, Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need to shed colonial remnants in Indian public administration and adopt approaches rooted in national values and aspirations. Dhankhar underscored India’s shift from colonial symbols, highlighting landmark changes such as renaming "King’s Way" to "Kartavya Path," and the removal of colonial statutes from India’s legal system, noting, “Our public administration should reflect Indian characteristics, aligning with our post-independence aspirations.”

The Vice-President referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Panch Pran,” or five resolves for India’s growth, laid out in 2022, urging a nation free from colonial mindsets. He emphasized that national administration should resonate with these values, adding that India’s recent reforms in criminal justice – embodied in new laws like the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita – signify a departure from punitive colonial systems toward victim-centred justice.

In his speech, Dhankhar stressed that modernization must not create digital divides, stating, “We must ensure technological advancements do not marginalize vulnerable sections of society,” and he highlighted the importance of "antyoday," or upliftment of the last citizen, in technology integration. He also called for ethical technology usage in public administration, encouraging the use of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics, while emphasizing cybersecurity and data privacy to build public trust.

Highlighting the significance of evidence-based policy-making, Dhankhar said, “Assessments based on empirical evidence will strengthen the credibility of our institutions and build public trust in governance.” He further noted that rigorous, data-driven evaluations of welfare initiatives are essential in countering those who criticize India’s progress.

Dhankhar advocated for enhanced training programs for civil servants to develop emotional intelligence, cultural competence, and soft skills, ensuring they can better serve marginalized populations. This, he noted, would help create a more empathetic and responsive administration.

Recognizing the increasing role of women in public service, he celebrated the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill, remarking that increased female participation in governance would yield empathetic and inclusive policy-making. He also addressed the need for better preparedness at public gatherings, underscoring IIPA’s role in guiding district administrations on preventive safety planning.

The event saw notable attendance, including IIPA Director-General Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi and other dignitaries, marking an important step in aligning Indian public administration with values of inclusivity, equity, and cultural integrity.