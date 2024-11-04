Left Menu

Tragic Attack in Kharkiv: Civilians Targeted Amid Ongoing Conflict

A Russian attack on Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv killed three civilians and injured another. Utilizing an aerial bomb, Russian forces damaged housing and a medical facility. Kharkiv continues to face regular Russian assaults since the invasion began in February 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:22 IST
Tragic Attack in Kharkiv: Civilians Targeted Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

On Sunday night, Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine suffered a tragic attack as Russian forces conducted an aerial bombing. The assault resulted in the deaths of three civilians and the injury of one more, as reported by regional police on Monday.

Authorities confirmed that the bombing caused significant damage to residential homes and a local medical facility. The incident is the latest in a series of ongoing strikes by Moscow's forces that have targeted the region since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, remains under constant threat from Russian military activities, which have persisted with relentless intensity throughout the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024