Tragic Attack in Kharkiv: Civilians Targeted Amid Ongoing Conflict

On Sunday night, Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine suffered a tragic attack as Russian forces conducted an aerial bombing. The assault resulted in the deaths of three civilians and the injury of one more, as reported by regional police on Monday.

Authorities confirmed that the bombing caused significant damage to residential homes and a local medical facility. The incident is the latest in a series of ongoing strikes by Moscow's forces that have targeted the region since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, remains under constant threat from Russian military activities, which have persisted with relentless intensity throughout the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)