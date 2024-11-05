India Decries Temple Vandalism in Canada
India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, expressed deep concern over the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Canada, urging authorities to take swift action. The incident has raised tensions between the two countries, emphasizing the need for increased security and cultural respect.
India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has voiced serious concern following the desecration of a Hindu temple in Canada this week.
This incident, occurring on Monday, has raised eyebrows and added tension to the bilateral relations between India and Canada.
Jaishankar has urged Canadian authorities to promptly investigate the act and enhance security measures to protect cultural and religious sites.
