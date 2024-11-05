Left Menu

India Decries Temple Vandalism in Canada

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, expressed deep concern over the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Canada, urging authorities to take swift action. The incident has raised tensions between the two countries, emphasizing the need for increased security and cultural respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has voiced serious concern following the desecration of a Hindu temple in Canada this week.

This incident, occurring on Monday, has raised eyebrows and added tension to the bilateral relations between India and Canada.

Jaishankar has urged Canadian authorities to promptly investigate the act and enhance security measures to protect cultural and religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

