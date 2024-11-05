Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Ex-Minister Faces Charges in Jal Jeevan Mission Fraud

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan has filed a case against former minister Mahesh Joshi and 22 others in a Jal Jeevan Mission scam, involving alleged financial misdeeds. The scam involves misuse of power in contract awards linked to a water supply scheme. The ED is also investigating money laundering in this matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:31 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan has officially charged former minister Mahesh Joshi, along with 22 others, in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, a top official confirmed on Tuesday.

Director General of the ACB, Ravi Prakash Mehrada, revealed that an FIR was lodged days ago against Joshi and involved officials and contractors, amidst allegations of power misuse during Joshi's tenure as cabinet minister for the Public Health Engineering Department.

Alleged financial misconduct linked to contract awards in the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government initiative, has come under scrutiny. Concurrently, the Enforcement Directorate is probing possible money laundering, having conducted multiple searches and arrests in connection with the scheme's implementation in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

