Left Menu

Sanjay Kumar Verma Takes Over as New Maharashtra DGP Amid Poll Tensions

Sanjay Kumar Verma has been appointed as Maharashtra's new Director General of Police, replacing Rashmi Shukla, following an Election Commission directive. A 1990-batch IPS officer, Verma previously led a Special Investigation Team and is set to retire in 2028. The change follows opposition complaints about Shukla's alleged phone tapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:50 IST
Sanjay Kumar Verma Takes Over as New Maharashtra DGP Amid Poll Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Director General of Police for Maharashtra, taking over from Rashmi Shukla who was removed on a directive from the Election Commission of India. This move comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, amid controversies surrounding Shukla.

Verma, a 1990-batch IPS officer, previously served as Director General - Legal and Technical. He is known for heading a Special Investigation Team that investigated the 2015 murder of communist leader Govind Pansare. His tenure as DGP is set until his retirement in April 2028.

The Election Commission's decision followed opposition party complaints regarding Rashmi Shukla's alleged involvement in phone tapping. Verma's appointment was approved after the EC reviewed a panel of senior IPS officers submitted by the Maharashtra chief secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024