Sanjay Kumar Verma Takes Over as New Maharashtra DGP Amid Poll Tensions

Sanjay Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Director General of Police for Maharashtra, taking over from Rashmi Shukla who was removed on a directive from the Election Commission of India. This move comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, amid controversies surrounding Shukla.

Verma, a 1990-batch IPS officer, previously served as Director General - Legal and Technical. He is known for heading a Special Investigation Team that investigated the 2015 murder of communist leader Govind Pansare. His tenure as DGP is set until his retirement in April 2028.

The Election Commission's decision followed opposition party complaints regarding Rashmi Shukla's alleged involvement in phone tapping. Verma's appointment was approved after the EC reviewed a panel of senior IPS officers submitted by the Maharashtra chief secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)