Supreme Court Rejects Government's Appeal in Look Out Circular Case
The Supreme Court dismissed the Centre's appeal against a decision nullifying a look out circular (LOC) issued to Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput's former house help. The high court had found no reason for the LOC's issuance or continuation, noting Miranda's cooperation with the investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's appeal to reinstate a look out circular (LOC) issued against Samuel Miranda, former house help of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The decision upheld a Bombay High Court ruling that found no grounds for maintaining the LOC.
A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan observed that the Centre's appeal lacked merit, as no new evidence was presented during the hearing. The court underscored that investigating agencies issue LOCs primarily to prevent accused individuals from absconding.
The high court had quashed the LOC, citing no substantial fears of Miranda evading arrest, given his cooperation with the investigation since its inception in 2020. It pointed out that the LOC had overextended beyond three years without clear justification, infringing on Miranda's constitutional rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Acquits Bus Driver After 27-Year Legal Battle Over Pedestrian Death
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on DUSU Candidates for Public Property Defacement
Judiciary at Crossroads: Supreme Court's Concerns Over High Court Judges' Conduct
Delhi High Court Puts DUSU Elections on Hold Over Property Defacement
Kerala High Court Summons State Officials in Orthodox-Jacobite Church Dispute