Uttarakhand Government Pledges Support for Orphaned Girl's Education
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state would sponsor the education of Shivani, a three-year-old girl whose parents perished in a tragic bus accident in Almora. The accident, which occurred after Diwali celebrations, resulted in at least 36 fatalities.
In a compassionate move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that the state would fund the education of Shivani, a three-year-old girl orphaned by a recent bus accident in Almora.
The overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge, claiming the lives of at least 36 passengers, including Shivani's parents.
Shivani, unaware of the tragedy, is currently being treated at AIIMS Rishikesh. Dhami emphasized the government's commitment to supporting affected families and expressed his condolences to the bereaved.
