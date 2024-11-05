Uttarakhand Government Pledges Support for Orphaned Girl's Education

In a compassionate move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that the state would fund the education of Shivani, a three-year-old girl orphaned by a recent bus accident in Almora.

The overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge, claiming the lives of at least 36 passengers, including Shivani's parents.

Shivani, unaware of the tragedy, is currently being treated at AIIMS Rishikesh. Dhami emphasized the government's commitment to supporting affected families and expressed his condolences to the bereaved.

