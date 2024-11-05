Left Menu

Uttarakhand Government Pledges Support for Orphaned Girl's Education

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state would sponsor the education of Shivani, a three-year-old girl whose parents perished in a tragic bus accident in Almora. The accident, which occurred after Diwali celebrations, resulted in at least 36 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:59 IST
Uttarakhand Government Pledges Support for Orphaned Girl's Education
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

In a compassionate move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that the state would fund the education of Shivani, a three-year-old girl orphaned by a recent bus accident in Almora.

The overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge, claiming the lives of at least 36 passengers, including Shivani's parents.

Shivani, unaware of the tragedy, is currently being treated at AIIMS Rishikesh. Dhami emphasized the government's commitment to supporting affected families and expressed his condolences to the bereaved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024