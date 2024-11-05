Left Menu

Bank Kiosk Robbery Turns Fatal in Chhattisgarh

A bank kiosk robbery in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district led to the death of a 65-year-old woman and serious injury to her grandson. Two masked men initiated the attack, killing the woman during her attempt to defend. The suspects fled, leaving their motorcycle, and police are actively searching for them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jashpur | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:13 IST
Bank Kiosk Robbery Turns Fatal in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic robbery attempt at a bank customer service kiosk in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district has claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman, while her grandson suffered injuries. The incident unfolded when two masked men targeted the kiosk, operated by Sanju Gupta, in Bataikela village.

The armed assailants arrived on a motorcycle and assaulted Gupta with a gun's butt before opening fire on his grandmother, Urmila, when she intervened. The gunshot prompted locals to converge at the scene, causing the attackers to abandon their motorcycle and flee.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the culprits as the injured man recovers in the hospital. Police are investigating the robbery, ensuring that justice is served for the family and community affected by this violent act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024