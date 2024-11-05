Bank Kiosk Robbery Turns Fatal in Chhattisgarh

A tragic robbery attempt at a bank customer service kiosk in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district has claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman, while her grandson suffered injuries. The incident unfolded when two masked men targeted the kiosk, operated by Sanju Gupta, in Bataikela village.

The armed assailants arrived on a motorcycle and assaulted Gupta with a gun's butt before opening fire on his grandmother, Urmila, when she intervened. The gunshot prompted locals to converge at the scene, causing the attackers to abandon their motorcycle and flee.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the culprits as the injured man recovers in the hospital. Police are investigating the robbery, ensuring that justice is served for the family and community affected by this violent act.

