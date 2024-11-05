Left Menu

Clash in Kashmir: Security Forces and Militants Face Off

A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The confrontation occurred following a search operation in the Choontpathri forest area, as terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, a confrontation unfolded between security forces and terrorists on Tuesday.

The clash occurred after security personnel initiated a search operation in the Choontpathri forest area, responding to intelligence about militant presence.

The situation escalated when terrorists engaged the forces, prompting a return of fire from security operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

