Clash in Kashmir: Security Forces and Militants Face Off
A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The confrontation occurred following a search operation in the Choontpathri forest area, as terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.
Updated: 05-11-2024 17:23 IST
In Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, a confrontation unfolded between security forces and terrorists on Tuesday.
The clash occurred after security personnel initiated a search operation in the Choontpathri forest area, responding to intelligence about militant presence.
The situation escalated when terrorists engaged the forces, prompting a return of fire from security operatives.
