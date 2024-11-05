Left Menu

Opposition Raises Concerns over Waqf Bill Committee Proceedings

Opposition members on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill parliamentary committee lodged a protest with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against unilateral actions by chairman Jagdambika Pal. They complained about being sidelined during committee meetings and sought reduced meeting frequency to better prepare for discussions.

Opposition members of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday to express displeasure over unilateral decisions made by the committee's chairman, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

The MPs alleged obstruction during committee proceedings and threatened to withdraw from the panel, citing contentious scheduling of consecutive meeting days.

Sources revealed that opposition leaders are confident Speaker Birla will mediate to reduce meeting frequencies, enabling members to adequately prepare.

Post-discussion, MPs noted that Birla was receptive and promised a swift resolution.

A memorandum articulating their grievances, signed by MPs from parties including Congress, DMK, AIMIM, AAP, and TMC, was submitted to the Speaker.

Amid a backdrop of heated committee sessions, members continued to advocate for formal consultations with the JPC chairman before decisions are finalized.

