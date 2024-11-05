Left Menu

Delhi University's Crackdown on Election Misconduct

Delhi University plans to implement stricter measures to curb misconduct in student elections, addressing issues such as excessive spending, defacement of property, and lack of female representation. The university faced criticism for failing to enforce guidelines, resulting in legal intervention and compensation demands for cleanup costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:39 IST
Delhi University's Crackdown on Election Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University is gearing up to implement stricter measures to thwart the misuse of ''money and muscle power'' in student union elections, following this year's controversial polls that led to Delhi High Court's involvement.

A committee on election reform convened on Tuesday, concentrating on solidifying guidelines to prevent habitual violations, notably overspending and vandalizing public property.

Additionally, there's active discussion around reserving seats for women in upcoming elections, as the university faces orders to compensate civic bodies for extensive cleanups prompted by unchecked campaign activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024