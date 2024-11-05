Delhi University's Crackdown on Election Misconduct

Delhi University is gearing up to implement stricter measures to thwart the misuse of ''money and muscle power'' in student union elections, following this year's controversial polls that led to Delhi High Court's involvement.

A committee on election reform convened on Tuesday, concentrating on solidifying guidelines to prevent habitual violations, notably overspending and vandalizing public property.

Additionally, there's active discussion around reserving seats for women in upcoming elections, as the university faces orders to compensate civic bodies for extensive cleanups prompted by unchecked campaign activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)