Delhi University's Crackdown on Election Misconduct
Delhi University plans to implement stricter measures to curb misconduct in student elections, addressing issues such as excessive spending, defacement of property, and lack of female representation. The university faced criticism for failing to enforce guidelines, resulting in legal intervention and compensation demands for cleanup costs.
Delhi University is gearing up to implement stricter measures to thwart the misuse of ''money and muscle power'' in student union elections, following this year's controversial polls that led to Delhi High Court's involvement.
A committee on election reform convened on Tuesday, concentrating on solidifying guidelines to prevent habitual violations, notably overspending and vandalizing public property.
Additionally, there's active discussion around reserving seats for women in upcoming elections, as the university faces orders to compensate civic bodies for extensive cleanups prompted by unchecked campaign activities.
