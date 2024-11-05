Daring Escape: Undertrial Flees Police Custody in Chandigarh
An undertrial prisoner, Karna Kumar, escaped from Chandigarh police custody while appearing for a court hearing in Una. Kumar fled on a motorcycle with an accomplice, prompting a police chase. The Chandigarh and Una police have launched a hunt, monitoring possible escape routes to apprehend him.
An undertrial prisoner named Karna Kumar managed to escape from the custody of Chandigarh police on Tuesday. Kumar, who was held in Burail jail for charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, was set to appear at the Una district court when he made his escape.
According to a police spokesperson, the escape occurred just outside the court. Kumar seized the opportunity when he spotted a motorbike rider nearby, quickly joining him to flee the scene. The police team that had escorted Kumar to the court pursued the escapees but failed to catch up.
The Chandigarh Police immediately notified the Una Police, triggering a coordinated search operation for Kumar. Efforts include heightened surveillance at the Mehatpur entry point and adjacent areas as authorities strive to apprehend the fugitive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
