Left Menu

Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against BJP Leader in Malegaon Blast Case

A special NIA court issued a bailable warrant against BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur due to her absence in the 2008 Malegaon blast trial proceedings. Despite health-related exemption requests, the court mandated her presence by November 13. Thakur is among the accused in the blast conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:13 IST
Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against BJP Leader in Malegaon Blast Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court tasked with handling National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant for BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur. The action came after Thakur failed to attend critical proceedings in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Special judge A K Lahoti emphasized the necessity of the accused's presence, particularly as final arguments were underway. Subsequently, a warrant of Rs 10,000 was issued, which requires Thakur to appear in court by November 13 to cancel the warrant.

The BJP leader's lawyer had cited her health issues in a request for more time, but the court noted her absence since June 4. Previous exemptions due to illness had been granted, but the latest plea was rejected for lacking an original medical certificate, though a photocopy claimed she was under ayurvedic treatment.

The Malegaon explosion killed six people and injured over 100 in 2008. Thakur and others stand trial for alleged involvement under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. Initially probed by the Anti Terrorism Squad, the case was transferred to the NIA in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024