Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against BJP Leader in Malegaon Blast Case

A special court tasked with handling National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant for BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur. The action came after Thakur failed to attend critical proceedings in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Special judge A K Lahoti emphasized the necessity of the accused's presence, particularly as final arguments were underway. Subsequently, a warrant of Rs 10,000 was issued, which requires Thakur to appear in court by November 13 to cancel the warrant.

The BJP leader's lawyer had cited her health issues in a request for more time, but the court noted her absence since June 4. Previous exemptions due to illness had been granted, but the latest plea was rejected for lacking an original medical certificate, though a photocopy claimed she was under ayurvedic treatment.

The Malegaon explosion killed six people and injured over 100 in 2008. Thakur and others stand trial for alleged involvement under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. Initially probed by the Anti Terrorism Squad, the case was transferred to the NIA in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)