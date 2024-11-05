Left Menu

Dawoodi Bohra Community Seeks Exemption from Waqf Bill

The Dawoodi Bohra community, a tiny minority sect of Muslims, urges a parliamentary committee to exempt them from the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, arguing its regulations contradict their religious structures. They emphasize their unique religious framework and the community leader, 'al-Dai al-Mutlaq', who holds absolute authority.

  India

The Dawoodi Bohra community, a small and affluent Muslim sect, has appealed to a parliamentary panel for exemption from the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming it doesn't recognize their unique religious status. Led by senior advocate Harish Salve, the community argues that the bill's regulatory approach undermines their distinctive structure.

Salve highlighted the significant role of al-Dai al-Mutlaq, a leader with absolute authority within the community, asserting that the Waqf board's involvement is incompatible with their faith. The community insists on managing their properties independently, referring to historical recognitions by the judiciary.

The Dawoodi Bohra emphasized their distinct identity and sought to be governed by trust laws rather than waqf regulations. They presented visuals of their traditions and identity, underscoring the unique nuances of their denomination, amid discussions that included various other groups wishing for waqf law amendments.

