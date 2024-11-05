Left Menu

Poll Duty Neglect Sparks Show-Cause Notice in Maharashtra

An official from Latur district, Maharashtra, faces a show-cause notice for skipping poll duty without prior permission. Assigned as a junior engineer to Ausa tehsil office for assembly elections, he now faces potential action under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An official in Latur district has been served a show-cause notice for his absence from election duty without sanctioned leave.

The junior engineer from Zilla Parishad's water supply department was to report to the Ausa tehsil office for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

His absence on November 2 led to this notice, prompting potential repercussions under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, according to election authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

